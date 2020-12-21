Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman's Guide has in stock and shipping the Stevens 320 Security, Pump Action, 12 Gauge Shotgun for just $252.69 for members with FREE shipping.

Stevens® 320 Security 12-gauge Pump Shotgun Topnotch quality. Incredible performance. Exceptional value. That's what this Stevens 320 Security Pump Action Shotgun is all about. It features a proven rotary bolt design and dual slide bars for quick, no-hassle chambering and ejection. Plus, it's equipped with a pistol grip stock and ghost ring sights for improved accuracy. 18.5″ chrome alloy steel barrel

Ghost ring sights provide quick targeting

Pistol grip synthetic stock provides quick handling

Heat shield Key Specifications Item Number: 720933

Gauge: 12

Action: Pump

Round capacity: 5+1

Barrel length: 18.5″

Barrel finish: Matte black carbon steel

Stock: Fixed synthetic pistol grip

Length of pull: 13.75″

Chamber: 3″

Receiver material: Steel

Sights: Ghost ring

Overall length: 39.1″

Overall weight: 7 lbs.

Mfg. Number: 19495 These characteristics, along with its flawless balance and natural pointing qualities, make the Stevens 320 Security Pump Action Shotgun an excellent choice for home defense and tactical use.

