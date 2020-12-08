Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Rainier Arms has a sale on the Stoeger STR-9C 9mm Pistol with three Magazines & Backstraps for …just $349.00! This handgun will sell out again. Compare prices here or online here and you see why we like this deal.

Stoeger STR-9C 9mm Pistol.

Stoeger is known for their affordable and high-quality shotguns – and the new Stoeger STR-9 Compact handgun is no different. The STR-9 comes packed with features that you'll see in guns nearly twice the price like forward/rear slide serrations, reversible magazine release, loaded chamber indicator, and Picatinny rail for lights/lasers. Specifications: Caliber: 9mm

Weight: 24 oz.

Action: Striker Fired Semi-Automatic

Sights: 3 Dot Sights

Magazines Included: (3) 13 Round Magazine

Grips: Polymer with (3) Backstraps (Small, Medium, Large)

Barrel Length: 3.8″

Slide Finish: Black

Frame Finish: Black The STR-9 Compact is a semi-automatic striker-fired compact-sized handgun perfect for concealed carry and home defense.

