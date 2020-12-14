Talladega 600 Marksmanship Event rescheduled for January

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- TALLADEGA, Ala. – The Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) is now scheduled to take place January 12-18, 2021, at the CMP Talladega Marksmanship Park in Alabama.

The Talladega 600, which offers a variety of competitive and learning opportunities for rifle and pistol enthusiasts, was unexpectedly delayed after Hurricane Zeta caused storm damage to portions of the electronic target firing line. The system has been fully repaired.

Online registration for the Talladega 600 is open and those who have already registered for the event before the postponement will not need to register again but are asked to please contact the CMP if a previous registration needs to be canceled.

To register or to learn more about the Talladega 600 event, visit thecmp.org/cmp-matches/talladega-600/.

About the Talladega 600:

Known as “A Southern Classic,” matches to be fired at the Talladega 600 will include a mix of rifle and pistol competitions for enthusiasts of all ages, disciplines, and experience levels. Shotgun opportunities are also available outside of the competition schedule, with a Sporting Clays Field and 5-Stand Shoot on the park’s designated shotgun areas.

During the match, CMP staff will be monitoring to assure safety guidelines are followed, including the enforcement of masks when off of the firing line. Sanitation procedures will also be administered, along with other precautions to ensure the well-being of staff and guests.

The Talladega 600 features popular recreation-oriented rifle CMP Games matches, such as the Garand, Springfield, and Vintage/Modern rifle events, and versions of prestigious National Trophy Rifle Matches. A rifle Excellence-In-Competition (EIC) match, a 4-Man Team match, M1A Match, and the retitled Congressional 30 and Dixie Double competitions add an elite level of competition to the schedule. Additionally, Carbine, .22 Rimfire Sporter and Vintage Sniper events bring nostalgia to the Talladega event.

New for 2020, two test matches will also be fired at the Talladega 600: a Benchrest Garand Match and a Rimfire Sporter Benchrest Match. These events will incorporate the use of sandbags for stabilization for competitors and their As-Issued M1 Garands or .22 caliber rifles, respectively. The new matches will allow competitors of any age to become involved in a true competition, with increased ease and safety on the firing line.

For an educational experience, a Rifle Marksmanship 101 Class (which features an M16 EIC Match) is also open to both new and advanced individuals looking to enhance their marksmanship knowledge.

Those seeking pistol events can register for a .22 Rimfire EIC and Service Pistol EIC matches, along with As-Issued 1911 and Military & Police matches.

Although it is the intention of CMP’s to hold this event, please keep in mind that we may have to cancel due to COVID-19 issues. We continue to adhere to state guidelines and recommendations. We continue to monitor the venue state’s guidelines and to adjust our procedures based on those guidelines and common sense. As always, the safety of our customers and employees is our priority.

About Talladega Marksmanship Park:

The CMP Talladega Marksmanship Park is a destination for firearm supporters and those intrigued by the sport, featuring exclusive CMP electronic targets and scoring monitors that can only be found at the 500-acre facility. The park is open to the public every week and regularly hosts rifle, pistol, and shotgun events all year long.

Off of the firing line, the Club Households a fully-stocked Pro Shop that includes an exclusive collection of rifles, ammunition, marksmanship accessories, and CMP memorabilia.

About the Civilian Marksmanship Program

The Civilian Marksmanship Program is a federally chartered 501 (c) (3) non-profit corporation. It is dedicated to firearm safety and marksmanship training and to the promotion of marksmanship competition for citizens of the United States. For more information about the CMP and its programs, log onto www.TheCMP.org.