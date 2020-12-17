Tasmanian Tiger TT Assault Pack 12

Miramar, Fla. (Ammoland.com) – Tasmanian Tiger®, a tactical nylon line of products distributed exclusively for the US market by Proforce Equipment, Inc., introduces the TT Assault Pack 12, a highly functional, low profile day pack that can be customized for the mission. The TT Assault Pack 12 features a detachable padded back carrying system for all-day comfort and two main compartments and is hydration compatible.

The detachable front pocket securely holds helmets and internal slots secure armor plates for added protection. The outside of the TT Assault Pack 12 features laser-cut MOLLE for additional pouches, a sturdy handle, and a hook-and-loop patch for placement of an ID. The interior of the TT Assault Pack 12 features more MOLLE hook-and-loop for endless configurations. When the Padded Back system is detached, the TT Assault Pack 12 can be easily combined with the TT Chest Rig MKll or mounted on plate carriers via the MOLLE system.

The TT Assault Pack 12 measures 15.5-inches by 10.5-inches by 3.75-inches (flattened), and holds 732 cubic inches worth of gear. Made using only the most durable materials, such as Cordura® 700 den material and YKK zippers, the TT Assault Pack 12 is available at your local dealer in Black, Olive, or Coyote for an MSRP of $199.00.

About Tasmanian Tiger®

Tasmanian Tiger®, a division of Tatonka GmbH, is an international brand founded in 1999 to provide user-design-driven nylon products to elite warfighters and law enforcement in Europe and Asia. From prototype to production, all products are manufactured in the company’s own facilities, thus ensuring a consistently high level of quality throughout the production processes. All products are quality checked before leaving the facility and checked regularly by independent international test centers. www.tasmaniantigerusa.com