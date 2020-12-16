Tasmanian Tiger TT Modular Range Bag

Miramar, Fla. (Ammoland.com) – Tasmanian Tiger, a tactical nylon line of products distributed exclusively for the US market by Proforce Equipment, Inc., announce the arrival of the TT Modular Range Bag, an all-around, must-have tactical and training bag for professionals, target shooters, and even camera buffs.

Large enough to organize duty gear, tools, and ammo as a go-bag for patrol vehicles, it is versatile enough to keep other types of professional gear organized and protected. Its smart design incorporates an adjustable and detachable inner compartment, detachable magazine and inner pockets, and modular and detachable interior dividers for mission and gear-specific organization. Additionally, the TT Modular Range Bag includes a large accessory pouch, a flat accessory pouch, two TAC Pouch Round VL pouches, and Tasmanian Tiger’s Internal Holster VL.

The organization continues on the outside of the TT Modular Range Bag with three external compartments for rapid acquisition of gear, and an exterior pocket with a MOLLE hook-and-loop field for additional storage options.

The TT Modular Range Bag measures 12-inches by 17.25-inches by 9-inches and sports 2,197 cubic inches of organized opportunity. Weighing in at around 5 lbs., the TT Modular Range Bag also features padded handles for a comfortable carry and a detachable, length-adjustable carrying strap. The YKK zippered sliders are all lockable for secure storage and the lid also features a zip compartment for easy access.

Made from highly durable 700 denier Cordura®, the TT Modular Range Bag is available in Black and Olive with an MSRP of $349.00.

About Tasmanian Tiger®

Tasmanian Tiger®, a division of Tatonka GmbH, is an international brand founded in 1999 to provide user-design-driven nylon products to elite warfighters and law enforcement in Europe and Asia. From prototype to production, all products are manufactured in the company’s own facilities, thus ensuring a consistently high level of quality throughout the production processes. All products are quality checked before leaving the facility and checked regularly by independent international test centers. www.tasmaniantigerusa.com