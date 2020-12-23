Team Bushnell Delivers Strong Finish at PRS Pro Series Finale

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – December 22, 2020 – Bushnell congratulates its precision rifle shooting team on delivering a strong performance during the PRS Pro Series Finale held at Fouled Bore Precision in Ninnekah, Oklahoma. The team’s success was highlighted by Bushnell and RCBS pro, Robert Brantley’s 13th place overall finish and Mark Cooper’s claiming of the Tactical Division championship. Additional wins for the team included George Gardner’s 2nd place finish in the Gas Gun Division. Brantley, Cooper, and Gardner along with fellow team members – Jeff Badley, Melissa Gilliland, Troy Livesay, and Charles Roberts – relied on their Elite Tactical riflescopes to compete at the crowning event of the 2020 PRS season.

The PRS Pro Series Finale is reserved for the nation’s most elite precision rifle shooters, who competed throughout the year for top spots in the rankings and to secure Finale invitations. Out of the Top 25, Bushnell team members claimed two positions with Brantley and Livesay finishing 13th and 24th, respectively, against a finale field that included more than 200 competitors.

During the finale, both Brantley and Cooper used their Elite Tactical XRS II 4.5-30×50 riflescope as they battled wintery conditions over the two-day match. Cooper’s finish from the match also secured his placement as the Tactical Division champion for the entire PRS season.

As the “Official Riflescope Sponsor” of the PRS, Elite Tactical optics are commonly used by competitors to help maximize their performance. From the XRS II and DMR II Pro riflescopes to the LMMS2 spotting scope, these rock-solid optics are known for their high-end quality and numerous features. With tight tolerances, ED Prime Glass and unparalleled value, the Elite Tactical line is built to perform under any condition.

For more information on Bushnell Elite Tactical, visit www.Bushnell.com

