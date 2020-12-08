This Week on Shooting USA – The History of US Service Rifles

Nashville, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- The Trapdoor was the first cartridge firing service rifle that was much faster to use than the cap and ball rifles it replaced. But oddly, rapid fire was not the original priority. The Trapdoor was the beginning of the evolution to better and faster cycle service rifles adopted over the next 100 years, that most often put superior firepower in the hands of US troops as they served in two World Wars, Korea, and into Vietnam.

Plus the Smith & Wesson from World War Two that’s now one of History’s Guns.

And a Pro Tip from the Army Marksmanship Unit. More Info…

USA AIR TIMES

Wednesday 9:00 PM Eastern and Pacific, 8:00 PM Central on Outdoor Channel.

Shooting USA is listed as a one-hour show in your cable menu.

AND IN CANADA

On The Sportsman Canada Channel.

Our Same Show, the Same Week, as in the USA

Sportsman Canada Channel is available in 750,000 Canadian Households. Find the channel and find us north of the Border.

The Shooting USA Store – Deadline for Christmas Orders December 13

We have a limited supply remaining of Fire-Arm Guards, the 100-year-old Amish method of preventing rust from moisture. $14.95 or 2 for $25, including shipping. Great last-minute gift for gun owners. PRODUCT LINK

And Jim’s Hat is available, the only one ever to fit his size 8 head! And autographed if you like. PRODUCT LINK

If you’re out and around, Stay Safe, Stay Armed. At home, we will do our best to inform and entertain you during the Holidays.

Subscribe to see all our shows as often as you like at a new lower price per month. https://vimeo.com/ondemand/shootingusa





About Shooting USA:

Jim Scoutten, America's Most Watched Firearms Reporter, has been on the beat for 25 years, reporting the stories of the Shooting Sports and the Firearms Industry. The show produces a series of popular segments focusing on historical guns, the personalities in the sport and industry, insider reports from gun tests, and practical tips from shooting sports pros. The show appeals to shooting sports enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels by providing practical tips on safely handling, modifying and repairing their favorite guns.

For more information, please visit www.ShootingUSA.com