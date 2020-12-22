This Week on Shooting USA – The IDPA World Championship

Nashville, TN -(AmmoLand.com)-Th International Defensive Pistol Association holds their World Championships and it’s truly an international gathering of competitors at the CMP Talladega Park ranges. They’ve come from around the world to shoot scenarios designed to simulate real world situations. And drawing from concealment is the way to stop the threats.

Plus, the Heckler & Koch MP5 is still in service around the world, but is now a History’s Guns Icon and a Hollywood favorite choice for both sides of the law. More Info…

If you're out and around, Stay Safe, Stay Armed.

