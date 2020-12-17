Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Rainier Arms has back-in-stock and on sale the Tippmann Arms M4-22 22LR Elite Tactical Rifle for just $549.95. This will sell out once more.

Tippmann Arms M4-22 ELITE The M4-22 ELITE is a premium .22 caliber semi-automatic tactical rimfire rifle with aluminum upper and lower receivers and all the features of a true M4. The M4-22 is largely mil-spec compatible and will accept most AR15 stocks, handguards and sights. Features and Specifications 12″ Aluminum Free Float M-LOK Handguard

16” 4150 Solid Steel Barrel

Nickel Plated Bolt

Gen2 Grip

Semi-Automatic

Aluminum Upper and Lower Receiver

New 25 RND Magazine

Functional Forward Assist

Bolt Catch

Charging Handle

Adjustable Flip Up Sights

Shell Deflector

4 ½ Pound Trigger Pull

Ejection Port Cover

Adjustable Stock

1/2 x 28 Threaded A2 Birdcage

Popular AR Platform

Easy Push Pin Disassembly

Full Length Top Picatinny Rail

2-Position, Receiver Mounted Safety Lever

Ambidextrous Sling Adapter Plate

Mil-Spec FCG (With the exception of the Safety lever. It is proprietary.)

Allows For Drop in Trigger Assemblies

Standard “bicycle lock” Storage Safety

Compatible With Most Standard AR15 Components and Accessories

Owner’s Manual The M4-22 has the look, feel, and controls of a true M4 and is a perfect platform for competition and training applications or backyard plinking.

