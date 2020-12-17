Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Rainier Arms has back-in-stock and on sale, the Tippmann Arms M4-22 .22Lr 7″ Micro Elite Pistol for just $559.95. This will sell out once more.

Tippmann Arms M4-22 .22Lr 7″ Micro Elite Pistol The M4-22 Micro Elite Pistol is a premium .22 caliber semi-automatic AR styled pistol with aluminum upper and lower receivers and all the features of a true M4. The Micro Elite Pistol features the T5 Armbrace, 7 inch barrel, 5″ aluminum MLok handguard and weighs only 4.4 lbs. This highly modifiable pistol has all the features as the M4-22 rifle but with a shorter 7″ barrel. Specifications: Semi-Automatic .22LR Rimfire

T5 Armbrace

5″ Aluminum MLoK Handguard

Nickel Plated Bolt

Weighs only 4.4 lbs.

7” 4150 Solid Steel Barrel with Parkerized Finish

Bolt Catch

Bolt Release

Includes: (1)25rd Magazine

Functional Forward Assist Button

Aluminum Upper and Lower Receivers

Charging Handle

Easy Push Pin Disassembly

Full Length Top Picatinny Rail

Adjustable Flip Up Sights

Shell Deflector

2-Position, Receiver Mounted Safety Lever

1/2 x 28 Threaded A2 Birdcage

4 ½ Pound Trigger Pull

Fully Functional Bolt Dust Cover

Mil-Spec FCG (With the exception of the Safety lever. It is proprietary.)

Allows For Drop in Trigger Assemblies

Standard “bicycle lock” Storage Safety

Gen2 Grip

Ambidextrous Sling Adapter Plate

Compatible With Most Standard AR15 Components and Accessories

Owner’s Manual Specifications: Model: M4-22 Pistol

Caliber: .22LR

Barrel Length: 7″

Capacity: (1) 25rd Magazine

Finish: Matte Black

Twist Rate: 1:16

Threads: 1/2×28

Length: 22″-24 9/16″

Weight: 4.4 lbs

