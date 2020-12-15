Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Optics Planet has the TRYBE Defense Ambidextrous Enhanced Mil-Spec Charging Handle on sale for just $34.99, which is 30% OFF and FREE shipping on orders over $49.00.

TRYBE Defense Ambidextrous Enhanced Mil-Spec Charging Handle. Outfit your existing AR platform with the sleek and stylish TRYBE Defense Ambidextrous Mil-Spec Charging Handle. These Charging Handles from the trendsetters at TRYBE Defense feature an ambidextrous design that can easily be operated no matter which hand you use. With a contoured construction, the TRYBE Defense AR15 Enhanced Mil-Spec Charging Handle prevents catching from ruining your shot. Thanks to its textured design, this aftermarket accessory won't slip with repeated usage. Specifications for TRYBE Defense Ambidextrous Enhanced Mil-Spec Charging Handle: Color: Black

Fabric/Material: 7075-T6 Aluminum

Hand: Ambidextrous Features of TRYBE Defense Ambidextrous Mil-Spec Charging Handle, TRB-CGH-AMBSP Ambidextrous design

Clear the scope

Simple mode of operation

Textured

Contoured to avoid catching

Swoop design

Easy to grab

Pins won't walk out Easy to grab and even easier to use, the TRYBE Defense 7075-T6 Mil-Spec Charging Handle makes a great addition to your next build out.

