USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has the Vortex SPARC II AR 2 MOA Red Dot Sight SPC-AR2 for $184.99 after coupon code “TAG” at check out! Check prices here or here and you see this is a great buy.

The SPARC II AR features rugged construction that’s still compact, with a lightweight form-factor. The 2 MOA dot is as easy as point and shoot – it’s quick to acquire in close-quarters, but fine enough for pin-point accuracy at extended ranges. With a 50,000 hour battery life and night-vision compatibility at the lowest two settings, the SPARC AR red dot will keep working in a variety of conditions. Features: Mount Type Multi-Height

Magnification 1x

Objective Lens Diameter 22 mm

Dot Color Bright Red

Dot Size 2 MOA

Eye Relief Unlimited

Adjustment Graduation 1 MOA

Max Elevation Adjustment 90 MOA

Max Windage Adjustment 90 MOA

Parallax Setting Parallax Free

Length 2.9 inches

Weight 7.5 oz A unique, integrated base is hassle-free on any AR, or similar platform. For reliable performance and loads of user-friendly features, look no further.

All Vortex SPARCs are well-reviewed:

