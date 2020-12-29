Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman's Guide has a member price-sale that when combined with coupon code “gunsngear” gets you the Walther PPQ M2, Semi-Automatic, 9mm, 4″ Barrel, 15+1 Rounds for $549.99 with FREE shipping.

Walther PPQ M2 9mm Semi-automatic Pistol If you love the ergonomics of the PPQ — but couldn't get used to the paddle-style mag release — the PPQ M2 is for you. It's essentially an Americanized variation of the classic PPQ, with the same look, same feel, same great trigger. It's just a little easier to love now. TeniferTM coated slide and barrel for corrosion resistance

Front and rear slide serrations for easy racking

3 safeties: 2 drop safeties and firing pin block for a safe carry

Ambidextrous extended slide stop for easy operation while wearing gloves

Reversible magazine release for right or left hand operation

Picatinny accessory rail for lasers and other tactical accessories

Checkered trigger guard, perfect for tactical 2-handed grip stance

Ergonomic Walther grip fits the hand perfectly

Interchangeable backstrap for customized comfort

Quick-defense trigger with smooth 5.6-lb. pull Includes two 15-rd. magazine

