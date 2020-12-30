It is On! WildProtest For January 6th, 2021 in DC is ON ~ VIDEO

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The WILDPROTEST is on to Stop the Steal, the theft of the 2020 presidential election. The massive rally is being coordinated and is on for January 6th, 2021 on the Capitol steps in D.C. starting at 10 am, scheduled to go to 5 p.m. More info at www.wildprotest.com

On Monday, I heard it mentioned on the Rush Limbaugh Show. Today, Tuesday, it was highlighted on the Hannity show. The tech oligarchs and Media may censor Constitutionalists, but the American equivalent of the Samizdat find ways to get the word out.

This event is designed to protest the destruction of our Constitutional system, with the stolen election and attempted coup, designed and manipulated by domestic traitors and foreign actors, especially through control of the Tech Oligarchs and Fake News Media.

Second Amendment rights in particular, and the entire Bill of Rights in general, are under direct assault.

The First Amendment, while in force, did not anticipate the take over of the dominant media by forces inimical to the existence of the United States of America under Constitutional government.

I have been to these sort of events numerous times, starting in the 1970s, even a couple in Panama during the Civilista protests against Noriega.

Be prepared to go longer than 5 p.m. These events almost always go longer than planned. Speakers are often interrupted by applause. It takes time to get through the list. The speakers have been invited. They have passion. They have important things to say.

You will want to hear them.

I have seldom seen serious violence at similar events.

In the University riots in the 1970's a bit of tear gas, rocks were thrown, buildings taken over, some building fires, a couple of shots by police when they were trapped by the mob. Worst personal experience: trapped in ground floor/common areas of multi-story dormitory (Ogg Hall) when teargas had saturated that floor. Managed to bumble-stumble, crawl out, blind, from memory. It is torture to attempt to breathe in heavy, concentrated tear gas. A good friend, Bob Terry, with a gas mask, helped me the last few feet. A Goodman. Tear gas training in the Army, later, was mild in comparison.

I do not expect any violence, with President Trump as Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces. However, the DC local government is firmly in the hand of Deep-State types.

Always have an escape route planned. I recommend two: over the bridges to Virginia and the Mt. Vernon bike trail. The north one is past the Lincoln Memorial, over the memorial bridge to Arlington Cemetery. The south one is past the Jefferson Monument, north side of 395 bridge. Mt. Vernon bike trail goes directly to Reagan National Airport, turn left after crossing the Potomac. It may not be clearly marked. If you are willing to hike a few miles, you can use the reverse route to get to the Capitol.

I don't expect to use them. I expect the Metro to work properly.

You will have to wait to use restrooms/portapotties. This may become the biggest rally/protest/petition of the government ever seen in D.C.

Wear clothes appropriate to an outdoor event, boots you can hike in, comfortable clothes in layers. It will be cool to cold. Have personal property secured with lanyards or straps. Don't take things you cannot afford to lose. There is a possibility of rain/snow. Average rain days in January, in DC, are ten, three snow days in January on average. My parka is fairly waterproof and very warm. Prepare for the possibility of rain with some protective gear. Take some snacks and some water. The more you drink, the more you will need the restrooms. [The D.C Mayor is doing everything possible to make it as difficult as it can be for protestors, so come prepared.]

Be prepared to video/record, if at all possible. I will have a camera and a backup camera, as well as a phone and audio recorders.

Consider a bellyband or money belt or similar for ID/cash. At a minimum, use a zipped pocket, or better, an interior zipped pocket.

If the Metro goes down or is overwhelmed, it is about five miles to Reagan National, three miles to Arlington Cemetery over the Memorial bridge, from the Capitol. It is about a mile shorter going past the Jefferson monument over the north side of the 395 bridge over the Potomac to Reagan.

If you need resources, a ride, or are willing to help others, caravans and carpools are being arranged. From WILDPROTEST.COM:

Groups of patriots are setting up carpools and caravans across the US to join us in DC. Groups will be traveling through and Michigan, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Alabama, and more. Join the group to find routes and rides.

In a way, this is our version of Dunkirk, in the reverse. We will not be under attack, artillery fire, or bombardment from the air. We are going to the fight, instead of evacuating from it. It will take a massive movement mostly self-organized by the people, to get it done.

There is not a lot of time. People need to act now to get this done. People who cannot go can support people who can. If a patriot cannot spare the time, support someone who has the time to spare. I will see you there.

For the nay-sayers and defeatists.

If you are not willing to spend a few days to protest this usurpation now, you will not be willing to fight later.

This protest takes little courage. It takes few resources. It takes little time. Saying this protest will not be effective is an excuse to do nothing. At the minimum, the protest will put the plotters on notice.

The People see what you are doing. We will not be apathetic, compliant, and give up easily.

It is a bit like the Doolittle raid. Doing something to show we can. It may be more effective than that.

From Thomas Paine:

“THESE are the times that try men's souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.”

From Winston Churchill:

“If you will not fight for right when you can easily win without blood shed; if you will not fight when your victory is sure and not too costly; you may. come to the moment when you will have to fight with all the odds against you and only a precarious chance of survival.

This protest is at the early stages of the fight. We have been infiltrated. There are quislings in most institutions. Our children are being trained to hate the USA and the Constitution. The fight now is for hearts and minds, and to show we see the treachery.

Half of our countrymen are with us. A quarter of our countrymen are against us. A few of those against us control the dominant media and the tech empires. Much of the online support is for their side is from robots and bot farms. A quarter of citizens have no understanding of what is happening.

More resistance now means less, little, or no bloodshed later.

