USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a make-your-own-deal on 8 pounds of Winchester Staball 6.5 Smokeless Powder that with coupon code “TAG” at check out you can pick it up for $184.99. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

Clean-Burning Rifle Powder That Shoots Consistently in ALL Weather Conditions! Winchester's StaBALL 6.5 is a ball powder optimized for high-velocity rifle cartridges like 6mm Creedmoor, 6GT, 6.5 Creedmoor, 7mm-08, .270 Winchester, and similar rounds. It provides the best load density and burn speed to maximize performance from those already high-performance cartridges. In addition, StaBALL 6.5 is a “temperature insensitive” powder, meaning it's performance remains the same in extremely hot OR cold weather conditions (yes, sometimes it is good to be insensitive!). It also includes additives that minimize copper fouling, so you can shoot more rounds between cleaning sessions without suffering a reduction in accuracy, something competition shooters will certainly appreciate. Excellent for high-velocity rounds like 6mm / 6.5 Creedmoor & .270 Win

Burn rate unaffected by extremes of ambient temperature

Easy-flowing ball powder

Measures precisely for consistent charges

Helps prevent copper fouling

Available in 1 lb. & 8 lb. containers Like all ball powders, StaBALL 6.5 meters smoothly through your powder measure, so you can throw very precise charges for excellent consistency in pressure AND velocity.

