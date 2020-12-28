Wisconsin Awarded $215K to Benefit Elk, Research and Hunting Heritage

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- MISSOULA, Mont. — The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and its partners awarded Wisconsin $215,067 in funding for 13 wildlife habitat enhancement, hunting heritage and research projects. RMEF directly granted $79,794 in funding and leveraged an additional $135,273 in partner dollars.

“Wisconsin has a deep and vibrant hunting tradition. We are grateful to be able to provide this grant funding to assist youth and their families to strengthen that heritage while also enhancing elk habitat,” said Blake Henning, RMEF chief conservation officer.

Wisconsin is home to more than 11,000 RMEF members and 25 chapters.

“The reason this funding is available at all is because of our dedicated volunteers who host fundraising banquets, membership drives and other activities,” said Kyle Weaver, RMEF president and CEO. “We greatly appreciate their efforts in helping further our mission.”

Since 1990, RMEF and its partners completed 576 conservation and hunting heritage outreach projects in Wisconsin with a combined value of more than $11.7 million. These projects protected or enhanced 9,199 acres of habitat and opened or improved public access to 2,000 acres.

Below are Wisconsin’s 2020 projects, listed by county.

Ashland County

Provide funding for researchers to use elk telemetry data and new vegetation sampling to evaluate the use and habitat quality of managed forest openings relative to other forest types in the area (also benefits Bayfield, Jackson, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Taylor and Washburn Counties).

Jackson County

Mow, add soil amendments, and re-seed approximately 80 acres of forage openings on the Jackson County Forest. Periodic maintenance of these established openings helps keep elk on public lands and ensures the long-term success of the Black River Falls elk herd.

Statewide

Provide funding to purchase 3D animal targets used by clubs and schools participating in the state’s growing Scholastic 3D Archery Program.

Go here to view a full list of the Wisconsin projects.

Partners include the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, University of Wisconsin, and an array of sportsmen and other organizations.

About the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation:

Founded 35 years ago, fueled by hunters and a membership of nearly 235,000 strong, RMEF has conserved more than 7.5 million acres for elk and other wildlife. RMEF also works to open and improve public access, fund and advocate for science-based resource management, and ensure the future of America’s hunting heritage. Discover why “Hunting Is Conservation™” at rmef.org, elknetwork.com or 800-CALL ELK.