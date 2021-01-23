Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

U.S. & Texas LawShield is America’s original legal defense for self-defense program.



USA – -(Ammoland.com)- 5.11 Tactical has a sale with a good size selection on the puncture resistant 5.11 Norris Sneaker in Multicam camo for $69.49 with FREE shipping.

5.11 Tactical Norris Sneaker Multicam It may look like a casual, high-top sneaker, and it is, but the Norris is stacked even higher with style, comfort, and tactical intelligence. The Vibram® Marbrani outsole with XS Trek provides the optimal balance of traction and durability, particularly on wet surfaces, and Ortholite® technology cushions your feet in total support and comfort. Vibram® Marbrani outsole with XS Trek

New full length dual durometer Ortholite® footbed

Ortholite® upper cuff for comfort, heel hold & protection

ASTM F2413-11 PR Puncture Resistant Certified

Nylon/suede upper for durability

Scratch rubber toe for durability & protection The Norris is ASTM certified for puncture resistance and built with a super-strong Welmax board that guards your feet against up to 1,200 newtons of force. From the outside in, this shoe is more than show. Imported.

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!