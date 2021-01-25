ArachniGRIP Offers Slide Grips for Springfield XD-S Mod.2 OSP

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- ArachniGRIP, creator and manufacturer of the innovative Slide Spider adhesive slide grip, is now offering a Slide Spider grip for the Springfield XD-S Mod.2 OSP (Optical Sight Pistol).

Springfield Armory’s most popular everyday carry pistol is now optic ready, with a factory milled slide for easy and direct mounting of compact optics. And to make slide operation easier, ArachniGRIP has developed a Slide Spider slide grip specifically for this model. The 3-piece slide grip is designed to work with or without the optional Crimson Trace micro red dot sight installed. The additional gripping surfaces provided by the Slide Spider give the shooter added stability and control without risking damage to the optic. The XD-S Mod.2 OSP ships with both a 7- and 9-round magazine and features a passive grip safety, making this model the ideal self-defense firearm for everyday carry.

The Slide Spider grip by ArachniGRIP is available for most semi-auto pistols. It is easy to install and extremely durable. The Slide Spider grip products enable the shooter to gain increased control through a safe and secure hold. The products offer additional tactical advantages under challenging operating conditions, including extreme moisture and temperature. In addition, these products aid shooters with weak or weakened hand strength and those with medical conditions such as arthritis.

MSRP for the Slide Spider slide grip is $19.95.

For more information about ArachniGRIP products, visit www.arachnigrip.com.

