Armed Defense After Dark – More Self Defense Gun Stories

U.S.A. – -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn't see this news covered by the mainstream media, but again this week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Ben Branam joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or were they well trained? (22-minute audio)

You hear someone knocking at your door. It is one in the morning and the voices say they are your neighbor and need your help right away. You tell your girlfriend that you’ll answer the door. You roll out of bed and slip your gun into the pocket of your PJs. You open the door and two strangers push their way into your home. One of them grabs you and throws you across the room. You roll on your side and get your gun out of your pocket. You shoot your attackers four times. Now, they run from your house. On the street, you see a woman sitting in a car with the engine running. You shout that you’ve called the police. She drives away and you lock the door.

Your girlfriend already called 911. The police arrested your attackers at the nearby hospital. When they get out, they will face additional charges of first-degree burglary and third-degree assault and battery. Your attackers were already wanted for outstanding warrants.

The rush is over as people go home from work. Now, there is a slow but steady flow of customers into the cell phone store where you work. The next customer walks in. You let him look around for a minute. The store owner continues doing some paperwork so you ask the customer if you can help him. The customer turns away and then turns back with a gun in his hand. He tells you to give him the money and the new phones. Your boss looks up, and says he’ll handle that. You tell the robber that your boss will be back with the phones.

You own a gun. You have your Illinois Firearms Owners Identification Card and your Concealed Carry License. You’re armed tonight at work. You back up and move away from the cash register. The robber turns to look at the back room. That is when you draw your firearm. You aim for the center of his chest and shoot him twice. Now the robber drops his gun and turns. You stop shooting. You and your boss run into the back room and call 911.

The police disarm your attacker. EMTs take him to the hospital. The police take your gun as evidence, and you give them a brief statement. Your boss talks to the news media but doesn’t tell them much. That is when you find out that your attacker died in the hospital.

You paid attention. It wasn’t much to look at, but someone moved one of the large rocks in the landscaping in front of your store. You’ve been working late anyway, and you decided to spend the night in your shop. You checked the doors, cameras, and security systems at Galesburg Guns Gear and Ammo. Now, you go to the backroom to get some sleep.

The security alarm wakes you up. You look at the video monitors and see two men outside with the back of their car parked right in front of your front door. You hear them beat on the glass door with a large rock.

You call the police and grab your gun. It takes the intruders a second but eventually they smash a hole in your front door that is big enough for them to crawl through. You shoot the robber in front. Before you can shoot the next one, all three of your robbers have turned and are scrambling to get back out the door. You stop shooting.

Police arrive a few minutes later. They watch the video taken from inside your store and the video from the outside cameras. The police get the make and license number of the getaway car from your video system. They arrest the 18-year-old driver and connect him with the dead 17-year-old who was dumped at the local hospital.

The surviving robber remains in jail charged with felony murder and burglary.

You’re standing behind the counter at a Papa John’s Pizza shop. The store does more deliveries and pickups than it used to, and you have fewer people eat inside due to Covid restrictions. It is 11 at night. Things have slowed down and you’ll be closing soon. A customer walks up to the counter, but he doesn’t study the menu. You ask him if he called in his order? He pulls a gun from his pocket and points his gun at you. He tells you go give him the money.

You already dropped the money through the safe slot. The robber demands again, and you tell him he can look for himself. He grumbles and walks away. Then, he turns and goes into the bathroom.

That is a surprise. You and the other employees run to the back room. You shout for them to call 911 while you grab your gun. You inch your way back into the store and look at the bathroom. Your attacker walks out wiping his hands. You point your gun at him and tell him not to move. Police arrive a few minutes later.

Your attacker is charged with aggravated robbery.

About Rob Morse

Rob Morse writes about gun rights at Ammoland, at Clash Daily, and on his SlowFacts blog. He hosts the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast and co-hosts the Polite Society Podcast. Rob was an NRA pistol instructor and combat handgun competitor.