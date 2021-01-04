At Home, at Work, and as You Drive – More Self Defense Gun Stories

U.S.A. – -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn't see this news covered by the mainstream media, but again this week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Michael Woodland joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or were they well trained? (20-minute audio)

It is a few hours after dark. You drive home and have two friends in the car with you. As you head down your driveway you notice a strange car parked near your house. You and your friends get out and search for your unscheduled visitors. You find them stripping your property from one of your buildings.

You’re armed. You draw your firearm and tell the two robbers to stop. Your friends call the police. You and your friends hold the robbers until the police arrive. Officers arrest your robbers on burglary charges. One of them is also held on outstanding drug and firearms warrants from another county. You’re a 67 years old woman and the police return your property.

The three of you are working behind the counters selling food, coffee, and gasoline. It is 7 in the morning when a customer says to hand over the cash or he’ll shoot all of you. You don’t see a gun in the robber's hands, but a second the robber comes around the counter and starts hitting your male co-worker because your co-worker didn’t hand over the money fast enough.

You’re armed. You shoot the robber and he stops attacking your co-worker.

They move apart. Now you see that your female co-worker is injured. She was shot. The article says she was struck by a deflected bullet. You and your co-workers call 911. EMTs take your co-worker to the hospital. They also declare your attacker dead at the scene.

You are riding down the street with two of your friends. It is 1:30 in the afternoon when a stranger comes up to your car. This is a residential neighborhood and the driver stops. The man draws a gun and starts shooting at you.

You’re armed. You shoot your attacker in the arm and the buttocks. Now he runs away. You call 911. Police take a statement from the three of you and from your attacker. EMTs take your attacker to the hospital.

You’re working for the local ambulance company as an EMT. It is 4:30 in the morning when you and your partner respond to a call from a woman who asked for help because she couldn’t walk. You’re treating her leg in the back of the ambulance preparing to transport her. That is when her boyfriend walks up. You ask him to step back from the ambulance and he says make me, and pushes you back into the ambulance. You punch him to make him stop and get him away from you. Now he draws a gun and shoots you and your partner. You’re armed. You shoot your attacker until he runs away. You and your partner call for police and other EMTs. Your colleagues take you and your partner to the hospital for treatment of your gunshot wounds.

Police say your attacker died at the scene after he ran back inside of his house. He’d kept his girlfriend captive in her car the night before after slamming her into the ground and injuring her knee.

