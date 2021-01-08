At Home Christmas Day, at Work, and in the Car – Self Defense Gun Stories

U.S.A. – -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn't see this news covered by the mainstream media, but again this week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Amanda Suffecool joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or were they well trained? (23-minute audio)

You are at home with your two children. Their mother comes back home just before 8:30 at night, and the kids run out to meet her. A second later, you hear screams and shouts from strange voices. Someone is threatening your family. You grab your rifle and look down the hallway. You see three men pointing guns at your family. You shoot one of your attackers until he drops his gun. The other two attackers run from the house. You check on your family and then call 911.

The attackers said they would shoot your kids if their mom didn’t hand over everything. Your five year old is really upset. You give a statement to the police. The police tell you that the robbers pushed their way in behind your kids mom. EMTs say your attacker is dead. Police also said this is probably gang activity.

You are at home preparing Christmas dinner with your family. It is about 3 in the afternoon when your neighbor comes over to complain. You have family with you and you try to send him away. He pushes his way inside and keeps pushing you. You fend him off and your family moves toward you. Your attacker hits you and some of your family.

You’re a gun owner. You’re armed. You shoot your attacker and call 911.

Police take your attacker to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. You give a statement to the police.

It is just before 7:30 at night. Customers are coming and going from your small corner market. One customer is shopping when another man walks inside. The second customer throws a bag on the counter, pulls a gun from his pants, and says, give me the money.

You’ve been robbed before. You’re armed. You walk to the cash register. You wait until the robber turns to look at another customer, and then you grab the gun that sits above the cash register. You shoot your attacker, and he runs from the store. You call 911.

You give a statement to the police and also give them the store security video. Police find your wounded attacker nearby and disarm him. They call EMTs to take him to the hospital.

The robber is suspected of robbing four stores in four hours.. until he came to your store.

It is 7:30 on a Saturday morning. You parked your car in a supermarket parking lot. You’re about to get out of your car when a teenager comes up to your door and presses a gun against the window. He shouts, “Get out of your car.”

You are a legal gun owner and you’re armed. You draw your firearm and point it at your attacker. You scream for him to leave or you’ll shoot him. Your four attackers run away. You call 911 and wait for the police.

You give a description of your attackers and the police arrest them nearby. They were four teenagers, ages 17, two fifteen-year-olds, and an 11-year-old. They had been drinking and robbing other women at gunpoint. They were charged with aggravated robbery, possession of stolen property, and conspiracy to commit robbery. These four young men had been robbing other women in the area all morning.

About Rob Morse

Rob Morse writes about gun rights at Ammoland, at Clash Daily, and on his SlowFacts blog. He hosts the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast and co-hosts the Polite Society Podcast. Rob was an NRA pistol instructor and combat handgun competitor.