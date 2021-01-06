Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

U.S. & Texas LawShield is America’s original legal defense for self-defense program.



USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Rainier Arms has in-stock and shipping now, 900 round cans of Australian Munitions 5.56 NATO 62gr F1 Ball Ammunition for $799.99, ammo-can included.

Australian Munitions’ 5.56 mm F1 ball ammunition AM 5.56 provides consistent performance across an extreme temperature range while minimizing the visibility of the firing location during use. Australian Munitions’ 5.56 mm F1 ball ammunition is designed to be interoperable with all 5.56 mm caliber NATO weapons and is comparable to other in-service natures such as FN SS109. Tested weapons include EF88, F89 Minimi Light Machine Gun, M16A2, and M4A1 in accordance with the Multi Calibre Manual of Proof and Inspection Procedures. Features: Low muzzle flash and smoke to minimize visible signs of the firing location, when compared to other 5.56 mm ammunition, such as M855 rounds using double-base propellant (WC844). This is achieved by matching the projectile with the right propellant formulation in order to achieve the required muzzle velocity while minimizing unburnt propellant before the projectile exits the barrel. This ammo is packaged in 18 50-round plastic-film packs that can be separated into five-round film packs. Includes convenient ammo can. Some of the best made, best packaged and protected ammunition available in the market today built on the same lines as the Australian military ammunition. Function: Australian Munitions’ 5.56 mm F1 ball ammunition offers superior reliability and performance in 5.56 mm caliber rifles in particular the 5.56 mm caliber EF88, Minimi CFNEF89, M16 A2 and M4 A1. Packaging: Australian Munitions’ 5.56 mm F1 ball ammunition can be supplied in the following standard packaging configurations:

Plastic film pack (900 rounds per M2A1 container) Characteristics: Length of complete round: 57.4 mm (Max)

Projectile construction: Hardened steel penetrator and leadcore, enclosed in gilding metal jacket

Propellant type: Single base solvent propellant

Cartridge mass: 12.0 g (Nominal)

Projectile mass: 4.0 g (Nominal)

Chamber pressure:

Accuracy:

Muzzle energy: 1,500 J (Min) Temperature range: -54°C to 80°C

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!