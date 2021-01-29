Ben’s Tick Repellent 6 oz. Eco-Spray – Review

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Up until a few years ago I never gave much thought to ticks. Not that I liked them but they were just part of being in the outdoors. Some years were worse than others. I remember my dad telling us the story of a Boy Scout camping trip he’d been on. That night they were all setting around the campfire telling how many ticks they’d picked off. If I remember the story correctly, they all had 70-90. One kid had only picked off 20-30. They then asked him if he’d check in his shorts. Nope. He had 30-40 in there.

While I’ve never been in an area that infested, I have encountered ticks. As a kid, I’d heard of Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever but it seemed like a myth that maybe occurred far away. Then about five years ago a buddy told me that he’d contracted Lyme’s Disease. He used to be a bull rider so he’s not a wimp by any means but Lyme’s Disease had knocked him on his tail.

And years after so-called overcoming it, it still afflicts him. Some days the joints in his fingers are super painful. Sometimes he drags and I guess there’s no cure for all of the ailments. He lived in a little town in Ks. But luckily the local Dr.’s kid had just been diagnosed with Lyme’s disease so he suspected that was the problem right off and jumped on it.

So since hearing my buddy’s story I’ve started taking ticks more seriously. While visiting with the Adventure Medical Kits team at the 2020 SHOT they told me about a new product that they were carrying labeled as Ben’s Tick Repellent.

The instructions say to spray clothing and exposed skin. To treat your head spray Ben’s Tick Repellent on your hands and rub on your neck, behind ears etc. Myself, I’m going to just spray my ankles. I pick most of my ticks up while walking around but granted, I have seen them crawling on low handing tree branches so they can get on you above your knee level.

Also, while fishing I’ve sat down in the grass for a break and had them crawl onto me. So you could justify getting a full body spray down.

Tick’s always puzzled me. Many times I’ll feel them crawling on me. You feel it enough where I think it’d wake you up if you were sleeping. And then other times I don’t even notice them until they’re well burrowed into my skin.

After they have buried themselves in you there are all kinds of theories as to the best way to get them off. I’ve heard cover them with grease so they can’t breathe. Light a match and blow it out and hold the hot tip near them so they back out. I don’t know. Nothing seems to work for me. I’m sure to ask Alexa and she’ll tell you all about the best methods.

I like that it has a locking cap. You have to turn the spray nozzle about 1/8th turn for it to work. Also, it doesn’t have an obnoxious smell like most bug repellents, in fact, it almost has a pleasant smell. The MSRP on the Ben’s Tick Repellent is $9.49. And we will close with a short product description from the company.

Ben’s Tick Repellent 6 oz. Eco-Spray

Before you head outdoors, arm yourself with powerful protection from ticks and tick-borne diseases. Ben’s Tick Repellent provides maximum strength tick protection that lasts 12 hours, so you can enjoy the day hiking, hunting, gardening, or camping without fear. This field-tested bug spray is specifically designed to repel ticks, including deer ticks, that may carry Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and other tick-borne diseases. Featuring a family-friendly formula, this tick spray is tough on bugs without being tough on you, making it the best tick repellent for kids. Keep ticks off you and away from your family with Ben’s, the ultimate tick defense. Don’t get bitten – get Ben’s!





About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoor writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal, you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening #ad for $.99 if you’re having trouble.”