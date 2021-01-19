Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

U.S. & Texas LawShield is America’s original legal defense for self-defense program.



USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Guide has a make-your-own package on the Beretta M9A1-22, Semi-Automatic Pistol .22LR that after coupon code “GUNSNGEAR” at check out you can pick one up for $399.99 with FREE shipping.

Beretta® M9A1-22 .22LR Semi-automatic Rimfire Pistol The M9A1 .22LR is a faithful replica of the venerable M9, with the same operation, controls and takedown as its big brother. The ambidextrous safety/decocker and mag release are right where they should be, and disassembly is just as simple as the full-sized M9. Better yet, the M9-22 takes standard M9 accessories like sights and grip panels, and there are a ton of aftermarket accessories out there to choose from. Whether it’s for low-cost training or safe, comfortable first-time shooting, the .22LR version of the iconic Beretta M9 provides a nearly identical experience to the 9mm version. Muscle memory and good habits are built on the identical look, feel, operation, disassembly, and magazine capacity. Same operation, controls and takedown as the full-sized M9

Accepts standard M9 accessories like sights and grip panels

Disassembly latch enables simple field stripping

Reversible magazine release

Rear slide serrations

Combat trigger guard is optimized for the best off-hand placement and ease of reholstering

Loaded-chamber indicator

Mil-spec 1913 Picatinny rail slot

Open slide design reduces weight and eliminates many problems such as stove-piping

Ambidextrous 2-position safety lever also works as a decocker

Includes (1) 15-rd. magazine Order today!

Some Related Reviews:

Beretta M9A1-22 Semi-Putomatic Pistol .22LR Deal Cart Check 01/19/2021

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!