Bounty Hunters, Crazy Neighbors, and Ex-Boyfriends – More Self Defense Gun Stories

Self-defense instructor David Cole joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples.

It is eight in the morning. You’re arriving back home from working a late shift. You are walking from your car to your front door when three men get out of their car parked across the street. They shout at you and start running toward you. You can see that they are armed. You run for your front door.

You make it inside your home and lock the door. You grab your gun from the closet. Seconds later, the three men break through your door. You shoot them. They shoot back. Your wife yells at them to stop shooting because there are children in the home. The intruders tell them to get on the floor. Eventually, the rest of your family escapes out the back door. The bad guys are now outside yelling at you. They say they are the police. You stop shooting and yell for them to stop shooting. You put down your gun and walk outside with your hands in the air.

The three strangers cuff you and then beat you, including hitting you on the head with their guns when you’re down on the ground. Seconds later, several Harris county sheriff’s deputies show up because the neighbors called after hearing gunshots. The deputies find out what is going on. Your three intruders are bounty hunters after a fugitive. One of the bounty hunters is wounded.

Police arrest the bounty hunters and take the cuffs off of you. EMTs take one of the bounty hunters to the hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening bullet wound. They treat you at the scene. The fugitive the bounty hunters were after lived at this address two years ago. You and your family lived at this address after the fugitive moved away. The bounty hunters are charged with home invasion and aggravated assault. I wonder why they were not charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.

You and your family are asleep in your beds. It is about 3:30 in the morning when you hear someone banging on your front door. The stranger shouts that you’re in his house and you should get out and let him in. You look at your video camera and see a man with a gun in his hand kicking your front door.

You grab your gun and wake your family. Your wife and children get in an inside closet and close the closet door. Your attacker starts shooting through the front door. You shoot back. Now your attacker runs away.

You call the police. You show the police the video footage. They identify a man they know who lives in your neighborhood. Police arrest him and charge him with attempted murder, shooting in an inhabited dwelling, armed robbery, felon in possession of ammunition and felon in possession of a firearm. No one in your family had ever met the man before.

It has been a long day. You’re hungry, so you pull over to buy some food from a well known sandwich shop. A number of people are eating and ordering food. Two of the customers begin to argue. One of them pulls out a knife. That is when everyone leaves the shop..except you. You shout for the man to stop. You’re there when the man with the knife stabs the other customer. Now you run to your truck and grab your gun. You run back inside and order the attacker to stop. He stops the attack and retreats. You hold him at gunpoint until the police arrive.

Police disarm and then arrest the knife-wielding attacker. EMTs take the wounded victim to the hospital. From there, the victim is flown by helicopter to University Hospital. You have your Texas license to carry, and you show it to the police. You tell the police what you saw. The attacker had 29 prior arrests. This time he is charged with aggravated assault. The Kerrville police department called you to say thanks.

TAG- No shots fired

It is the middle of the week and almost midnight. You get a frantic phone call from your daughter. Her ex-boyfriend is following her, so she’s driving to your house. She has a restraining order on her ex. When she gets to your house, sure enough, her ex-boyfriend is following her in his truck. She pulls into your driveway, and he pulls in right behind her. She runs inside your home. You step outside and tell the young man he is not welcome and to go away. He walks toward you and then reaches for his back pocket. You think he has a gun. You shoot him in the hip. Now, he turns and runs back to his truck and drives away. You call 911.

The ex-boyfriend calls 911 a few blocks away. Police arrive and you and your daughter give a statement. The police said your daughter’s ex could face charges for violating the restraining order. EMTs take the ex-boyfriend to the hospital.

