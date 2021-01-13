Brownells Debuts New Optic, Gives Prizes During NOT Show eVent

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- With traditional trade shows canceled, Brownells will cap its week-long NOT Show eVent, January 18 through 22, with the release of the next scope in the Brownells Match Precision Optic line.

First announced at SHOT Show 2019, the Brownells MPO scopes have high-quality glass made in Japan, and Brownells’ unique Non-Obscuring Illuminated Milling Reticle. The illuminated reticle features a central aiming dot inside a box, allowing precise aim at small targets without blocking them from view.

The newest MPO is a 1-8X24mm model with a similar reticle and is perfect for use on flattop AR-15 style firearms, or any other platform suited for an LPVO for quick switches between up-close shooting and targets farther out.

Open for pre-order starting Friday, January 22, the 1-8X24mm MPO It will be available by itself or packaged with a Brownells mount:

#080-001-394 1-8X24 MPO Scope, $799.99 retail

#080-001-395 1-8X24mm MPO Scope with Brownells Mount, $899.99 retail

Throughout the NOT Show eVent week, visitors to the Brownells NOT Show eVent page can enter for a chance to win a variety of prizes valued up to $1,600, including complete firearms from both Stag Arms and FM, a Midwest Industries handguard and Grey Ghost Precision parts for the Sig 320.

In addition, videos will appear on the Brownells NOT Show eVent page featuring companies like Magpul, Aero Precision, Hornady and others focusing on recently-released products.

Customers will be able to purchase some of the products immediately and sign up for alerts on other new products soon to be in stock.

To learn more, go to Brownells.com.

