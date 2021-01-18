Browning Unveils New X-Bolt Mountain Pro Precision Rifles

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Browning is pleased to introduce the new line of X-Bolt Mountain Pro rifles.

There are several standout features found on these new rifles, among them is the carbon fiber stock that is now ¼ lb. lighter than previous versions and the innovative new Browning Recoil Hawg muzzle brake that reduces recoil up to 77%. A thread protector is included.

Weather resistance is paramount with the stainless steel barreled action available with either a Cerakote Burnt Bronze or Tungsten finish. A Picatinny bipod rail on the forend is also included. To learn more about the features and specs, as well as access to downloadable hi-res images please visit:

www.browning.com/ products/firearms/rifles/x- bolt.html

www.browning.com/ products/firearms/rifles/x- bolt/limited-availability/x- bolt-mountain-pro.html

www.browning.com/ products/firearms/rifles/x- bolt/limited-availability/x- bolt-mountain-pro-tungsten. html

Features:

Carbon Fiber stock with camouflage accent graphics Quarter pound weight reduction over previous models Cerakote Burnt Bronze or Tungsten finish on stainless steel barrel and action Spiral fluted, lapped sporter contour barrel, threaded and supplied with Recoil Hawg muzzle brake and thread protector Spiral fluted bolt



About Browning:

Today’s Browning offers a broad swath of products for the outdoors person, especially with the power of both the Browning and Winchester Repeating Arms brands under our stewardship. That Browning is the maker of Winchester brand firearms is a twist of history that would certainly make Mr. Browning smile.