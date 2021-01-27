Browning Unveils Suppressor-Ready Buck Mark 22 Pistol

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Browning is pleased to add another striking new Buck Mark to this line of popular handguns with the new Plus Vision Black/Gold Suppressor Ready model.

This new pistol features an inner steel barrel finished in Cerakote Gold and surrounded by a black anodized aluminum Vision outer sleeve with CNC machined hex-shaped cut-outs. The Vision barrel design makes for a very lightweight pistol. The precision-machined aluminum alloy frame is anodized black. Other features include suppressor-ready threads, a removable muzzle brake, a Picatinny optics rail, and a fiber-optic front sight. To learn more about the features and specs, as well as access downloadable hi-res images please visit:

Features:

Vision barrel features a tensioned outer aluminum sleeve surrounding a strong steel inner barrel Gold Cerakote on the inner barrel ½”-28 TPI suppressor-ready threads Removable muzzle brake Black/black UFX grips with rubber over-molding Picatinny optics rail 16-click adjustable Pro-Target rear sight with white outline TRUGLO/Marble Arms fiber-optic front sight Includes pistol rug



About Browning:

Today’s Browning offers a broad swath of products for the outdoors person, especially with the power of both the Browning and Winchester Repeating Arms brands under our stewardship. That Browning is the maker of Winchester brand firearms is a twist of history that would certainly make Mr. Browning smile.