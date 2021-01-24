Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – ♠ -(Ammoland.com)- These have been in such high demand that I am surprised to see them in stock? Primary Arms has the Century Arms WASR-M 9mm AK-47 rifle with Polymer Furniture for $749.99. Limit 1 per household. This AK hybrid uses the same magazines as your GLOCK pistol.

Century Arms WASR-M 9mm AK-47 Rifle All the AK platform fun comes to pistol caliber carbines with the Century WASR-M 9mm rifle. This is an AK-style PCC chambered in 9mm, and the best news is that it accepts Glock style magazines. No having to hunt around for unique magazines made out of unobtanium like some other PCCs, no with the WASR-M 9mm from Century you can use your existing Glock 9mm magazines. The WASR-M 9mm carbine accepts all Glock generation magazines, and includes one 33 round big stick with the purchase. This is the perfect gun for reenacting Red Dawn on a PCC budget, or for just blasting at the local range. Features: Caliber: 9mm

Magazines: Glock style, includes one 33 round magazine

Sights: Adjustable AK rear, fixed front post

Furniture: Polymer

Barrel: 16 inches The 16 inch barrel maximizes 9mm performance, giving you the best muzzle velocity possible from the pistol cartridge. Upgrade the handguard, the stock, put optics on, make this the ultimate 9mm AK. And you can do all this without breaking the bank, thanks to the Century WASR 9mm’s reasonable price point. It’s a fact: AKs are fun, and so are pistol caliber carbines. Time to max out the fun with the WASR-M 9mm.

