USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman's Guide has new inventory on the LSI Citadel Boss-25 AR-12 Gauge, Semi-automatic, Shotgun with a member price of $474.99 with FREE shipping. Once broken-in the gun hammers down like a sledge-hammer.
LSI Citadel Boss-25 12-ga. Semi-automatic AR-style Shotgun
The all-new Boss-25 combines familiar AR-style controls and modularity with 12-gauge muscle to create an all-American, mag-fed Shotgun that flat-out performs. If you've always dreamed of a mag-fed shotgun, but the Communist Bloc aesthetic and Kalashnikov-style controls of the Saiga don't get your motor running, the Boss-25 is something to get excited about.
The safety, mag release, pistol grip, and forend are all right where they should be, and the Picatinny rail provides more than enough space for a red dot. The polymer stock is adjustable for cheek weld and length of pull, and the adjustable front and rear sight put you on the money quickly.
- Familiar AR-style controls
- 18.75″ chrome-lined barre
- l with factory-installed muzzle brake
Adjustable folding sights
- Polymer stock is adjustable for length of pull and cheek weld
- Handguard features M-LOK slots on the sides and KeyMod slots on the bottom for attachment of foregrips, lights, etc.
- Includes 5 chokes
- Includes (2) 5-rd. magazinesKey Specifications
- Item Number: 718773
- Gauge: 12
- Action: Semi-automatic/gas-operated
- Capacity: 5+1
- Barrel Length: 18.75″
- Stock: Polymer adjustable
- Length of Pull: 14″
- Receiver: Aluminum
- Pistol Grip: A2
- Handguard: M-LOK and KeyMod
- Overall Length: 37.75″
- Overall Weight: 8 lbs.
- Mfg. Number: CBOSS25
Furnished with 5 chokes and 2 magazines, the Boss-25 is ready to go right out of the box.
Gun Deals: LSI Citadel Boss-25 AR-12 Gauge, Semi-automatic, Shotgun $474.99 FREE S&H
1. Check the gas block hole size. It prob is not the right size. That stops the cycle.
2. How many shells do the magazines hold?
3. Can you buy mire and/or greater capacity mags?
4. What prices are the different capacity mags?
Most AR 12 ga have 5/10 capacity mags available.
These guns are trash refused to cycle any buck shots. Im told shoot slug. Well can’t find that in this ammo shortage so 200 birdshot later and still won’t cycle a thing its a joke.
They ones sold twenty years ago had a few problems, but I do not believe your story. I bought one for my daughter in January 2020 and it shoots just fine, 000 buck or slug.
Don’t care about bird shot.
I disagree with you. I have had a few failures to cycle in the beginning but have now put 400+ rounds through mine. It will fire 00 Buck rated @1145 FPS. I started with some 1550 then 1330 then 1245 and then 1145. Its cycles well and this has become my favorite long gun in my asenol. I put a lot of rifles slugs through it. The price above is an oustanding price. I paid $200 more for instant gratification lol. I bought mine in a local gun store.
I really want one