Coast Rechargeable Work Light – The Ultimate Base Camp Light! (Review)

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Coast refers to this as a Rechargeable Focusing Work Light. We prefer to refer to it as an almost ideal base camp lantern. The advantage of this over others designed for camp use is its size and compact nature. It is small enough that one can drop it into a day pack, to provide an emergency light in case you get stuck after dark. Yet, it is powerful enough to illuminate your entire base camp with an output of 1,150 lumens.

The WLR1 has a built-in rechargeable Lithium-ion battery. It may be charged from either an AC or DC outlet, or run directly (continuously) when plugged into an outlet. An AC/DC adapter cord is included with the unit. When operating with the on-board battery, you can always tell how much power you have via the battery-life indicator. And, there is a USB port from which you can power your phone in emergencies.

The handle is capable of 180-degree rotation which enables you to place the light right where you need it with the beam being appropriately aimed. You are able to cycle through full, medium, and low light options with the push of a button. And most important of all for a base camp light, this unit is built to IP54-level weatherproof and dustproof standards. Unless you use it as a hammer (the case is impact resistant), you will not break or crack the case. As expected, the LED is virtually unbreakable. In other words, this light will stand up to the toughest outdoor tests imaginable.

The specifications for the WLR1 Work Light are:

Light Output (High): 1,150 lumens

1,150 lumens Beam Distance: 252 ft / 77 m

252 ft / 77 m Runtime: 3 hours 15 minutes

3 hours 15 minutes Light Output (Medium) 600 lumens

600 lumens Beam Distance: 180 ft / 55 m

180 ft / 55 m Runtime: 6 hours 45 minutes

6 hours 45 minutes Light Output (Low) 125 lumens

125 lumens Beam Distance: 82 ft 25 minutes

82 ft 25 minutes Runtime: 13 hours

This Coast unit is guaranteed for 5 years against defects in materials and workmanship. In our opinion, it will last until the Lithium-Ion battery fails to charge, and there is no way to measure that, except for the average hunter or backpacker, it might as well be a lifetime. The MSRP is listed at $70, but it has been on sale online for as little as $59.99.

The Clarys:

Jim is a retired USAF Scientist and a combat veteran from the Vietnam era. Mary is a retired NICU nurse who shot F-Class competition before injuring her back. Between them, they have over 100 years of experience in hunting and shooting. They have published over 800 articles and reviews, many of which can be read on AmmoLand News.