Diamond Age Partners with Laura Burgess Marketing

McKinney, Texas (Ammoland.com) –Diamond Age, a Texas-based, materials science and ballistics specialist company, announce that Laura Burgess Marketing (LBM) will be representing their public and media efforts.

Diamond Age is one of the world’s most advanced designers of body armor systems and accessories using innovative design combined with breakthrough research and development and cutting-edge manufacturing processes. In the late summer of 2020, Diamond Age revealed the NeoSteel Combat Helmet. The revolutionary tactical-style, modular helmet was comprised of advanced metal alloys, unlike current tactical helmets on the market today.

Diamond Age

As an evolution in personal protection, the NeoSteel helmet was designed for law enforcement, security, rescue, contractor, and personal defense customers. With best-in-class performance for minimal backface deformation (BFD) and impact trauma, the NeoSteel Helmet is unlike any current polymer-based helmet. Environmentally stable, it will provide users with years of consistent rim-to-rim protection without material degradation that would severely compromise protection performance.

Laura Burgess Marketing will be responsible for informing and educating a discerning public of the new technologies and the multiple benefits offered through Diamond Age’s ballistic products. Besides traditional media relations, LBM will engage customers through social media platforms to provide transparency and conversation about their products to promote customer loyalty and satisfaction.

“In 2020, we worked with LBM to release the NeoSteel Helmet announcement,” Jake Ganor, CEO of Diamond Age, commented. “The results of the initial release and the follow-up release on the NeoSteel Helmet accessories convinced us that LBM had the reach and capabilities we needed to execute a sound marketing strategy.” “We are thrilled to be working with Diamond Age on a full-time basis,” Laura Burgess, president of LBM, added. “The ballistics market is rapidly changing and we look forward to bringing the most cutting-edge products in that industry to our shooting sports and public safety communities.”

For more information about Diamond Age and its products, visit www.diamondage.org.

About Diamond Age:

Diamond Age is a material science and engineering firm that focuses on the research and development of leading-edge anti-ballistic armor systems for the military, law enforcement, private security, rescue, and responsible civilians. www.diamondage.org.