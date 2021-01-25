Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Guide has a sale that combined with a coupon code gets you the DoubleStar 5.56 NATO/.223 Rem. AR-15 Upper Receiver for just $447.99 with FREE shipping. Club member price, no BCG or CH.

DoubleStar 5.56 NATO/.223 Rem. AR-15 Upper Receiver High-quality components for a high-quality AR build. Everything here is ship-shape…from the premium 16″ HBAR barrel to the 7075-T6 forged upper receiver. Quality-made right here in the USA. PLEASE NOTE: BCG and charging handle not included. 16″ chrome-lined, hammer-forged HBAR barrel Forged 7075-T6 aluminum receiver 12″ 2-pc. quad rail handguard Low-profile gas block

Forward assist and dust cover

Bolt carrier group and charging handle not included Order today!

