EOTECH Commits to Customer Service with New Website

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- EOTECH, the world leader in holographic optics, has launched a new interactive website to align with the company’s new direction moving into 2021.

The new website, officially launched on Jan. 15, reflects a rebranding effort for EOTECH that symbolizes the company’s new leadership and provides a more user-centric and responsive resource for visitors across all platforms and devices.

In August 2020, American Holoptics LLC, a privately held company, purchased EOTECH from L3Harris Corporation. EOTECH is now free from the corporate restraints, structure, and oversight that has historically compromised its customer and consumer focus. The new website is a great example of this newly found freedom by providing better resources like improved product information and photography, video support, as well as an improved shopping experience to include real-time notifications, financing options, and a future membership opportunity.

“Our goal is to transform all who access our website into well educated, fully informed visitors.” Said Jake Fambrough, Director of Digital Marketing. “We are confident our new website is structured to address new features, functions, and upgrades that will support this goal and help cement our position as an industry leader.”

The initial launch will consist of two stages. The first includes new branding, page layouts, and an improved dealer locator tool. The second stage includes enhancements like consumer financing solutions, a self-service troubleshooting help center and improved product photography that includes 360-degree views as well as macro shots to better highlight features and functions. To experience the new website, please visit www.eotechinc.com.

About EOTECH

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, EOTECH designs, manufactures and markets electro-optical products, Vudu rifle optics, thermal devices, and night vision systems. Due to its advanced technology, EOTECH Holographic Weapon Sights (HWS) are among the fastest and most intuitive sighting systems on the planet. This is exactly why you’ll find them on the weapons of America’s most elite law enforcement professionals and special operations warriors. You’ll immediately see the advantage the instant you engage a target. www.eotechinc.com