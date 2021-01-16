Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – ♠ -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a sale that combined with coupon code “MZA” gets you the Eotech G30 3 Power Magnifier with Quick Disconnect Mount in Black for $255.99. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders. Check prices here and over here and you see why we like this deal.

Eotech G30 3 Power Magnifier with Quick Disconnect Mount Providing shooters with the same great magnification properties as our battle-tested G33 Magnifier at less than half the cost, this new-for-2020 product features a quick-detach fixed mount for fast and simple mounting and unmounting behind an HWS. The G30 works with all EOTECH HWS models.

