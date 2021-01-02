Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Eurooptic.com has limited stock of demo/blem inventory on the Eotech Model 512 Holographic Weapon Sight on sale for only $399.99, you save over $75.00 with FREE shipping. Check prices here and over here to confirm this is a great buy in danger of selling out fast.

The EOTech 512 holographic sight is ideal for speed and versatility. This sight is repeatable to within 1 MOA after re-mounting, waterproof, and submersible to 10 feet deep. This tactical optic is perfect for agencies and individuals that want the best in CQB speed and versatility, without the need for night vision compatibility. The Model 512 features a heads-up design that allows both eyes to be open in order to maintain peripheral vision and depth perception while shooting. The Model 512 runs on cost-effective and easily accessible AA batteries with a long battery life of 600 hours with (2) Alkaline or 1100 hours with (2) Lithium batteries. Features: Magnification Range:1x



Power Supply:2 x 1.5V AA Batteries (supports lithium, alkaline or rechargeable)



Dimensions:5.4” x 2” x 2.25” (L x W x H)



Weight:10.9 oz.



Reticle Details68 MOA ring and 1 MOA dot



Battery Life:1,000 continuous hrs (lithium) at nominal setting 12; 600 continuous with AA Alkaline



Battery TypeAA



Product TypeHolographic Sight



Brightness Settings20



Night Vision CompatibleNo



Item ConditionLike New Demo



UPC672294512653



MPN512.A65

