Galco’s Avenger Holser Now Available for 50 Different Pistols

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Galco’s classically-designed Avenger combines all the features of a truly practical belt holster.

Full firing grip accessibility allows an instant and full grasp on the pistol, making for a fast and sure draw. The molded sight rail prevents snags on the draw, while the reinforced holster opening provides an easy one-handed return to the holster.

The Avenger’s vertical orientation allows the fastest, wrist-locked draw stroke, while the tension unit makes micro-adjustment and personalization of the draw stroke simple. Constructed of premium steerhide, it fits belts up to 1 3/4″ wide.

The Avenger is now made for over 50 different semiautomatic pistols, including some with red dot sights. It’s available for right or left-hand draw in tan or black.

About Galco

Galco International, LTD is the designer and manufacturer of the Galco holster brand, the premier American-made line of superb-quality holsters, belts, and accessories. Encompassing law enforcement, military, defensive, and sporting use, the Galco brand utilizes leather, nylon, injection-molded plastic, and Kydex to meet the demands of today’s consumers. The award-winning Matrix line of holsters and accessories, women’s holster handbags, tactical slings, and hunting accessories round out the line. All Galco products are proudly made in the USA since 1969.