Galco’s Modernized Miami Classic II Shoulder Holster System

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Refined and modernized for the 21st century, Galco's Miami Classic II shoulder holster system carries a handgun in a horizontal position for a very fast draw. It also orients its double spare ammo carrier in a horizontal position, allowing a faster and more natural grasp when reloading.

A key component of the Miami Classic II is its spider harness. All four points of the harness pivot independently and are connected by our unique clover-shaped Flexalon swivel backplate, which is a Galco trademark. This results in a perfect fit and lasting comfort for all sizes and shapes. The Miami Classic II's harness straps are 1 1/2″ at their widest point, distributing weight while also remaining concealable.

This Miami Classic II is constructed of premium steerhide and includes a holster, harness, ammo carrier, and a set of harness fasteners. Fully modular, optional accessories and components may be purchased separately.

The Miami Classic II is now available for over 150 different semiautos and double-action revolvers.

About Galco

Galco International, LTD is the designer and manufacturer of the Galco holster brand, the premier American-made line of superb-quality holsters, belts, and accessories. Encompassing law enforcement, military, defensive, and sporting use, the Galco brand utilizes leather, nylon, injection-molded plastic, and Kydex to meet the demands of today’s consumers. The award-winning Matrix line of holsters and accessories, women’s holster handbags, tactical slings, and hunting accessories round out the line. All Galco products are proudly made in the USA since 1969.

Galco Gunleather

