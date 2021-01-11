Galco’s Modernized Miami Classic II Shoulder Holster System

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Refined and modernized for the 21st century, Galco's Miami Classic II shoulder holster system carries a handgun in a horizontal position for a very fast draw. It also orients its double spare ammo carrier in a horizontal position, allowing a faster and more natural grasp when reloading.

A key component of the Miami Classic II is its spider harness. All four points of the harness pivot independently and are connected by our unique clover-shaped Flexalon swivel backplate, which is a Galco trademark. This results in a perfect fit and lasting comfort for all sizes and shapes. The Miami Classic II's harness straps are 1 1/2″ at their widest point, distributing weight while also remaining concealable.

This Miami Classic II is constructed of premium steerhide and includes a holster, harness, ammo carrier, and a set of harness fasteners. Fully modular, optional accessories and components may be purchased separately.

The Miami Classic II is now available for over 150 different semiautos and double-action revolvers.

See all Galco's shoulder holsters at galcoholsters.com!

About Galco

Galco International, LTD is the designer and manufacturer of the Galco holster brand, the premier American-made line of superb-quality holsters, belts, and accessories. Encompassing law enforcement, military, defensive, and sporting use, the Galco brand utilizes leather, nylon, injection-molded plastic, and Kydex to meet the demands of today’s consumers. The award-winning Matrix line of holsters and accessories, women’s holster handbags, tactical slings, and hunting accessories round out the line. All Galco products are proudly made in the USA since 1969.