Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

U.S. & Texas LawShield is America’s original legal defense for self-defense program.



USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Optics Planet has a great buy on the Vortex Venom Red Dot in 3 MOA model VMD-3103 for just $249.00 with FREE Shipping after an instant 29% off discount. Compare that price to similar deals here or even here.

Make an AR, pistol, or shotgun even more poisonous with the Venom Red Dot sight. A 3 MOA dot promotes rapid target acquisition while providing a precise point of aim—getting shots down range and on target fast. The durable, machined aluminum housing ensures the unit will stand up to whatever you throw at it. High-quality, fully multi-coated lens offers a clean, wide field of view. Our top-load system makes changing the CR 1632 battery a snap and alleviates the need to remove the sight when switching the power source. The power and dot intensity controls are conveniently located on the left side of the unit. Flush 1 MOA windage and elevation adjustments are super sleek and make sighting in a breeze. The Venom comes with a Picatinny mount—weighs 1.6 ounces with mount.

The Vortex Venom Red Dot is well-reviewed:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!