Henry Repeating Arms Expands Line of Hunting Rifles & Shotguns

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- As part of an ongoing effort to give customers more options when choosing to “Hunt With A Henry,” Henry Repeating Arms is pleased to announce four new models that fit the needs of modern hunters, whether in pursuit of small game or large, feather or fur.

The Lever Action Magnum Express .22 Magnum (H001ME) is a purpose-built small game and varmint hunting rifle with a feature set catered towards use with magnified optics. This rifle is void of any iron sights, so the receiver cover is topped with a Picatinny scope base to accept a wide variety of scope rings. Because a scope sits up higher on the rifle than barrel-mounted iron sights, the buttstock is shaped with a Monte Carlo style for a higher cheek weld and more natural shooting position. A rubber recoil pad is added for additional stability. The Lever Action Magnum Express .22 Magnum has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $622.

By popular demand, the Lever Action X Model .30-30 (H010GAWP) is the newest entry in Henry’s X Model line of modern, feature-packed lever actions first introduced in January 2020. Most notably, this new model features full synthetic furniture with integrated sling swivel studs, Picatinny and M-Lok accessory slots, and an industry-standard 5/8×24 threaded barrel to accept a suppressor or other muzzle device. The rifle is topped with fiber optic sights, and the blued steel receiver is drilled and tapped for optional scope use. The Lever Action X Model .30-30 has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $1,019.

Borrowing elements from Jeff Cooper’s scout rifle concept, the All-Weather Picatinny Rail .45-70 Side Gate is topped with an extended section of Picatinny rail for mounting a scope further forward on the barrel to free up more peripheral vision and make for quicker target acquisition. The rail also includes a peep sight that is fully adjustable for windage and elevation. Henry’s All-Weather finish consists of a satin hard chrome plating on most metal surfaces and specially treated hardwood stocks for temperature and moisture resilience. The All-Weather Picatinny Rail .45-70 Side Gate rifle has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $1,221.

For the dedicated turkey hunter, Henry is now offering the 12-gauge Single Shot Turkey Camo Shotgun(H015T-12) fully decked out in Mossy Oak Obsession camouflage. In addition to the full-coverage camouflage, this shotgun comes with a removable turkey choke to extend the effective range, fiber optic sights, and a drilled and tapped barrel for optional optics mounting. To help mitigate some of the recoil associated with firing 3 ½” 12-gauge shells from a lightweight single-shot platform, the pistol gripped buttstock is capped with a soft rubber recoil pad. The Single Shot Turkey Camo 12 Gauge Shotgun has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $687.

