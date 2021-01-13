Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

U.S. & Texas LawShield is America’s original legal defense for self-defense program.



USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman's Warehouse has a great price on the Henry U.S. Survival AR-7 Black Semi-Automatic Rifle in 22 Long Rifle for $259.99 with FREE in-store pickup.

Henry Survival Semi-Auto Rifle Through the years the AR-7's reputation for portability, ease of operation and reliability has carried over to the civilian world. Today it's a favorite of bush pilots, backpackers and backcountry adventurers who, like their Air Force counterparts, need a rifle that's easy to carry yet has the accuracy to reliably take down small game. Like the original Henry U.S. Survival Rifle, this innovative, semi-automatic model is lightweight (3.5 lbs.) and highly portable. At just 16.53 long, when all the components are stowed, it easily fits into the cargo area of a plane, boat or in a backpack. It's chambered in .22 LR so you can carry a large quantity of ammunition without adding much weight to your gear. When disassembled the pieces fit inside the impact-resistant, water resistant stock. Assembly is as easy as attaching the receiver to the stock, inserting the barrel, and screwing on the nut. In a few seconds, without any tools, the Henry U.S. Survival AR-7 is ready for action. It comes standard with a sturdy steel barrel covered in tough ABS plastic that's coated with Teflon” for complete protection against corrosion. It's engineered for perfect balance and the ability to maintain its tack-driving accuracy, even after thousands of rounds. The receiver is also coated with Teflon” for superior weatherproofing and waterproof protection, even in harsh saltwater environments. The updated receiver is grooved, making it easy to top off with your favorite optics. The Henry U.S. Survival AR-7 is available in two finishes, Black and Mossy Oak Break-Up Camo Pattern. Sights: Fixed Front / Adjustable Rear

Semi automatic

8 round magazine

ABS plastic stock

Teflon coated receiver and coated steel barrel. All models are equipped with an adjustable rear sight and a blade front sight.

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!