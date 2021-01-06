Heritage Introduces the Barkeep Revolver

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by
Heritage Introduces the Barkeep Revolver
Heritage Introduces the Barkeep Revolver

U.S.A.-(AmmoLand.com)- Heritage Manufacturing, Inc., producers of classic-style single-action revolvers, is pleased to announce the newest member of the family—the Barkeep.

This pint-sized revolver has an Old West flair and was inspired by the 19th Century Colt “Storekeeper” model. The single-action Barkeep comes chambered and ships with the affordable .22 LR 6-shot rimfire cylinder and two-inch barrel. This revolver is also compatible and designed to work with an interchangeable .22 WMR 6-shot cylinder option.

Built for optimal concealability in a light and portable package, the Barkeep boasts fixed open sights for fast action and a clean sight picture. Several grip options deliver classic western styling to compliment the standard black oxide or case-hardened frame finish. With a two-inch barrel configuration, this compact carry revolver also includes a stylish ejector pin with a turned wood handle with an “H” logo on top to give it the full days of yore feel. The Barkeep checks all the boxes for form and function.

Heritage Barkeep Revolver
Heritage Barkeep Revolver

Product Specs:

  • Caliber: 22LR
  • Cylinder Material: Alloy Steel
  • Capacity: 6 RDS
  • Cylinders Included: 1
  • Twist Rate: 1:10 RH
  • Cylinder Finish: Black Oxide
  • Firing System: Hammer
  • Frame Finish: Black Oxide or Simulated Case Hardened
  • Action Type: SAO
  • Overall Length: 7.95 in.
  • Safety: Manual
  • Overall Width: 1.50 in.
  • Front Sights: Fixed
  • Overall Height: 4.86 in.
  • Rear Sight: Notch at Rear
  • Grip: Custom Scroll Wood or Gray Pearl

Heritage has announced their Barkeep Giveaway to help celebrate this launch. Click here to enter: https://shoot-on.com/barkeep/

  • Item No: BK22CH2WBRN10 / Custom Wood Scroll Grips MSRP: $180.30
  • Item No: BBK22B2GPRL / Gray Pearl Grips MSRP: $189.39

About Heritage:

Heritage Manufacturing, Inc. proudly produces western-style revolvers in the Small- and Big-Bore Rough Rider Series. These time-tested, traditional western firearms are made affordable in .22 LR and .22 Magnum. No Heritage Revolver is manufactured without outstanding craftsmanship, accuracy, and quality as the cornerstone. Learn more at http://heritagemfg.com/.Heritage Manufacturing Inc. Logo

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Home Page | Recent Posts | Most Popular