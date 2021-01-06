Heritage Introduces the Barkeep Revolver

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Heritage Manufacturing, Inc., producers of classic-style single-action revolvers, is pleased to announce the newest member of the family—the Barkeep.
This pint-sized revolver has an Old West flair and was inspired by the 19th Century Colt “Storekeeper” model. The single-action Barkeep comes chambered and ships with the affordable .22 LR 6-shot rimfire cylinder and two-inch barrel. This revolver is also compatible and designed to work with an interchangeable .22 WMR 6-shot cylinder option.
Built for optimal concealability in a light and portable package, the Barkeep boasts fixed open sights for fast action and a clean sight picture. Several grip options deliver classic western styling to compliment the standard black oxide or case-hardened frame finish. With a two-inch barrel configuration, this compact carry revolver also includes a stylish ejector pin with a turned wood handle with an “H” logo on top to give it the full days of yore feel. The Barkeep checks all the boxes for form and function.
Product Specs:
- Caliber: 22LR
- Cylinder Material: Alloy Steel
- Capacity: 6 RDS
- Cylinders Included: 1
- Twist Rate: 1:10 RH
- Cylinder Finish: Black Oxide
- Firing System: Hammer
- Frame Finish: Black Oxide or Simulated Case Hardened
- Action Type: SAO
- Overall Length: 7.95 in.
- Safety: Manual
- Overall Width: 1.50 in.
- Front Sights: Fixed
- Overall Height: 4.86 in.
- Rear Sight: Notch at Rear
- Grip: Custom Scroll Wood or Gray Pearl
Heritage has announced their Barkeep Giveaway to help celebrate this launch. Click here to enter: https://shoot-on.com/barkeep/
- Item No: BK22CH2WBRN10 / Custom Wood Scroll Grips MSRP: $180.30
- Item No: BBK22B2GPRL / Gray Pearl Grips MSRP: $189.39
About Heritage:
Heritage Manufacturing, Inc. proudly produces western-style revolvers in the Small- and Big-Bore Rough Rider Series. These time-tested, traditional western firearms are made affordable in .22 LR and .22 Magnum. No Heritage Revolver is manufactured without outstanding craftsmanship, accuracy, and quality as the cornerstone. Learn more at http://heritagemfg.com/.