Heritage Introduces the Barkeep Revolver

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Heritage Manufacturing, Inc., producers of classic-style single-action revolvers, is pleased to announce the newest member of the family—the Barkeep.

This pint-sized revolver has an Old West flair and was inspired by the 19th Century Colt “Storekeeper” model. The single-action Barkeep comes chambered and ships with the affordable .22 LR 6-shot rimfire cylinder and two-inch barrel. This revolver is also compatible and designed to work with an interchangeable .22 WMR 6-shot cylinder option.

Built for optimal concealability in a light and portable package, the Barkeep boasts fixed open sights for fast action and a clean sight picture. Several grip options deliver classic western styling to compliment the standard black oxide or case-hardened frame finish. With a two-inch barrel configuration, this compact carry revolver also includes a stylish ejector pin with a turned wood handle with an “H” logo on top to give it the full days of yore feel. The Barkeep checks all the boxes for form and function.

Product Specs:

Caliber: 22LR

Cylinder Material: Alloy Steel

Capacity: 6 RDS

Cylinders Included: 1

Twist Rate: 1:10 RH

Cylinder Finish: Black Oxide

Firing System: Hammer

Frame Finish: Black Oxide or Simulated Case Hardened

Action Type: SAO

Overall Length: 7.95 in.

Safety: Manual

Overall Width: 1.50 in.

Front Sights: Fixed

Overall Height: 4.86 in.

Rear Sight: Notch at Rear

Grip: Custom Scroll Wood or Gray Pearl

Heritage has announced their Barkeep Giveaway to help celebrate this launch. Click here to enter: https://shoot-on.com/barkeep/

Item No: BK22CH2WBRN10 / Custom Wood Scroll Grips MSRP: $180.30

BK22CH2WBRN10 / Custom Wood Scroll Grips MSRP: $180.30 Item No: BBK22B2GPRL / Gray Pearl Grips MSRP: $189.39

About Heritage:

Heritage Manufacturing, Inc. proudly produces western-style revolvers in the Small- and Big-Bore Rough Rider Series. These time-tested, traditional western firearms are made affordable in .22 LR and .22 Magnum. No Heritage Revolver is manufactured without outstanding craftsmanship, accuracy, and quality as the cornerstone. Learn more at http://heritagemfg.com/.