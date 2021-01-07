Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Optics Planet has 50 rounds boxes of HEVI-Shot HEVI-Duty 9mm Luger in-stock and shipping for FREE at $34.99 each. That is $0.699 each a round.

HEVI-Shot HEVI-Duty 9mm Luger Centerfire Ammunition HEVI-Shot HEVI-Duty 9mm Luger Centerfire Ammunition features non-toxic bullets and primers and is the ideal choice for competitive shooting events or range training. This lead-free 10mm Auto Ammunition from the experts at HEVI-Shot is designed with frangible bullets that won't ricochet or over-penetrate upon impact so you can safely practice with steel targets without worry. While HEVI-Shot HEVI-Duty 100gr 9mm Centerfire Ammo isn't your traditional lead cartridge, its Match Grade Accuracy will improve your efficiency on the course or at the range. Create a safer and more precise shooting experience by keeping your weapon loaded with HEVI-Shot HEVI-Duty Non-Toxic 9mm Centerfire Ammunition. Specifications for HEVI-Shot HEVI-Duty 9mm Luger Centerfire Ammunition: Caliber: 9mm Luger

Number of Rounds: 50

Bullet Type: Non-Toxic Frangible

Bullet Weight: 100 grain

Package Type: Box

Primer Location: Centerfire

Features of HEVI-Shot HEVI-Duty 9mm Luger Centerfire Ammunition

Frangible with no ricochet Non-toxic bullets and primers to provide a completely non-toxic shooting experience.

