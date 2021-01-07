Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman's Guide has in-stock and shipping now 150 rounds boxes of Hornady Frontier, 5.56x45mm NATO, M193 FMJ ammunition in 55 Grain for a member price of $142.49 with FREE shipping.

Hornady Frontier, 5.56x45mm NATO Frontier® Cartridge is a division of Hornady® that uses state-of-the-industry loading techniques and quality control procedures to ensure absolute reliability and consistency in every round. Made in the USA with military-grade brass cartridge cases, primers and propellants. Key Specifications Item Number: 710758

Mfg. Number: FR2015

UPC Number: 090255712896

Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO

Bullet Weight: 55 grain

Bullet Style: M193 Full Metal Jacket

Muzzle Velocity: 3,240 FPS

Muzzle Energy: 1,282 ft.-lbs.

Ballistic Coefficient: .243 (G1)

Case Type: Brass

Primer Type: Boxer, reloadable

Corrosive: No

Rounds: 150 NOTE: While the 5.56x45mm NATO round will fit in a .223 Remington chamber, 5.56 NATO is a military round that runs at higher pressures, and is not recommended for use in .223 Remington chambers.

