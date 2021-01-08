|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Attention, this is pre-order or backorder/advance buy price. DO NOT ORDER if you are not willing to wait for delivery or take a chance on the order being canceled without notice or being delayed beyond the listed delivery date.
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman's Guide is having a PRE-ORDER sale, with an upcoming delivery of 500 rounds of Igman Remington .223 Remington, FMJ, 55 Grain ammo for $379.99 with FREE shipping for club members. That is $0.759 each a round. Check the buy now button as they have 1000 round quantities order options also at the time of this post.
Here we have standard Remington® .223 Ball Ammo made under contract by Igman Ammunition of Bosnia & Herzegovina.
Key Specifications
-
- Item Number: 720536
- Mfg. Number: LREM223
- UPC Number: 885344981945
- Caliber: .223 Remington
- Bullet Weight: 55 grain
- Bullet Style: Full Metal Jacket
- Muzzle Velocity: 3,231 FPS
- Muzzle Energy: NA
- Case Type: Brass
- Primer Type: Boxer, reloadable
- Rounds: 500
So you get proven Remington quality at a terrific price.
Ammo PREORDER: Igman Remington .223Rem FMJ 55Grn, 500 Rnds Ammunition $379.99 FREE S&H
Is this a good price?
Of course this is price gouging. The only tool we have as shooters is to simply not pay those prices. We may not get to shoot like we want, but at least we won’t encourage the predatory pricing. I bought thousands of rounds when the going rate on 5.56mm was $135.99 per 500. I simply am not shooting anything except .22lr. Not a great solution to the ammo shortage, but a practical response to the gouging.
What do you want done differently?
I know that most of us are limited to the amount of income we have and that the middleman is the one that supports this country. The fact that we pay the highest percentage in taxes proves that but here is my answer. Rather than that extra beer, or the most expensive tires, or that new 50,000 dollar truck or the new 150.00 bowling ball or the 1,500.00 rifle rather than the 450 one that will do the same damage in 500 yards, which in my opinion is a reasonable distance, BUY GOLD. Ya that’s right, buy projectiles, primers, powder,… Read more »
The top 10% of earners pay 70% of all federal income taxes.
The problem is a massive government, far too much forced wealth redistribution, and too many foreign adventures. However, given the current cost of government, people making less than $150K/year are getting an unbelievable deal with respect to their share of the burden.
Yet Biden says “it’s about time the ‘rich’ pay their fair share.”
He also says “no one said you can have a magazine with 100 clip in it!”
He says a lot of things.
The last 223 ammo I bought was last December. I paid $157 for 500 rounds of Norma Tactical with free shipping. I want to know why the ridiculous prices being charged over the last year aren’t considered price gouging. If it were any other products it would be consider illegal and prosecuted.
We had this conversation already.
Your assertion about the pricing of other products is untrue.
Why do you hate free markets and why do you want Communism?
That’s correct all of these ammo prices should be considered gouging
In one thread you indicated you supported rationing and, presumably, price control.
In another thread you indicated that is not your opinion.
What exactly is your view?
How much power should government have?
Who is going to decide what is price gouging?
Do you want a “Czar of Pricing Morality?”
How do you suggest prices be controlled?
At lower prices there will be massive demand right now. How do you suggest product be rationed? Who gets to buy – the local Sheriff’s kid?
If government is big enough and powerful enough to control the price charged and the quantity sold by a little gun shop, what else will they be able to do?
Yeah…no..I know I’m gonna get screwed when I buy ammo now days but when John Holmes shows up, I’m out. .75 cents per?
Not buying is a logical decision.
I agree. After all, if we can’t afford it neither can our enemy. We will have to make every squeeze of the trigger count.
Higher pricing not only attracts capacity expansion, but it also improves the chance for that guy who has been busy with other aspects of his life the last three and a half years to go buy a box of ammo (the high price improves availability). The cost difference on one box of ammo is the same as the cost for lunch. Not a high cost to pay for someone to defend their family. For all the other people, ammo was readily available and very inexpensive for three and a half years. Of course ammo is expensive right now, why would… Read more »