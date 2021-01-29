Iowa: Both Chambers Pass Right to Keep and Bear Arms Amendment

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Wednesday, both chambers of the Iowa General Assembly passed Senate Joint Resolution 7 to propose an amendment to the state Constitution affirming and recognizing the right of Iowans’ to keep and bear arms as a fundamental individual right. SJR 7 passed the Senate by a vote of 29-18 and the House by a vote of 58-41.
This has been a multi-year, multi-session effort. In the 2019-2020 General Assembly, both chambers passed a resolution calling for the amendment. Now that SJR 7 has passed during the subsequent session, the 2021-2022 General Assembly, the amendment will be on the ballot for Iowa voters in 2022. Currently, Iowa is one of six states that do not have a right to keep and bear arms amendment in their state Constitution, including California, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, and New York.
NRA would like to thank Senator Brad Zaun, and Representatives Matt Windschitl and Steven Holt for their leadership in passing SJR 7. Their efforts will help protect the rights of Iowans in the future.
If your lawmakers supported SJR 7, click the “Take Action” link to thank them.
I don’t understand why a state needs to have an amendment that we already have via the constitution. To me this is just another way of showing that we approve of the power of our local government and hold it higher than the United States government which is stupid in my eyes and if I remember right illegal but hey, I am old, all kinds of things are taking place that in my younger days were illegal and they get away with it like being a sanctuary state? Or a judge saying the president cant do something. Or drugs that… Read more »
The key is in the word “federal”. We were formed as a federation of sovereign states. The US Constitution was written to bind down the national government to keep it from going astray and infringing on the rights of the people or the rights of the states. (See the 10th Amendment.) Unfortunately we as a people have failed on a national level to keep our government bound to the letter of the Constitution. The states’ voice in the federal legislature was eviscerated by the ill-conceived 17th Amendment. Now we are forced to shore up our state constitutions and laws where… Read more »
mm44m…If I am not mistaken , originally the senators were appointed by the state legislatures rather than them being elected . This was so the states had control over them . This was to prevent exactly what is happening now . Check out the seventeenth amendment .