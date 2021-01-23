Kansas: Permit Recognition Legislation to be Considered on Wednesday

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- On Wednesday, January 27, the Kansas House Committee on Federal and State Affairs is scheduled to consider permit recognition legislation, House Bill 2059.

House Bill 2059 seeks to recognize all out-of-state concealed carry permits and allow those who have been licensed to carry a firearm for self-defense to do so lawfully in Kansas. HB 2059 also allows individuals who are 18 to 20 years of age to apply for a Kansas concealed carry permit.

Please stay-tuned to NRA-ILA Alerts for more information on this measure as it progresses through the legislative process.​

