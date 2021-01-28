Kimber Statement on Montana Constitutional Carry Editorial

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Kimber Mfg., Inc. has recently been made aware of opinion articles published respectively in the Sidney Herald (Sidney, Montana) entitled “Being Pro-Gun Also Means Being Pro-Responsibility” and in the Missoulian (Missoula, Montana) entitled “Being Pro-Gun Also Means Being Pro-Responsibility: We must oppose HB102”. The author of this article, Ryan Busse, is no longer an employee of Kimber and has not worked for Kimber since August of 2020. His statements and opinions expressed regarding the opposition of Montana House Bill 102 are not authorized by or attributable to Kimber.

“Kimber is a proud supporter of our Constitutional rights to keep and bear arms,” said Leslie Edelman, CEO, and owner of Kimber. “We support organizations that defend these rights, and we are committed to providing the people of this great nation with the finest premium firearms available.”

To learn more about Kimber visit https://www.kimberamerica.com

