Lipsey’s Donates $10K to Walk The Talk America (WTTA)

Lipsey’s®, a leading national firearms distributor, donates to help WTTA further its mission to bridge the gap between mental health awareness and the firearms industry.

Las Vegas, Nev. (Ammoland.com) – Walk The Talk America (WTTA), a non-profit organization designed to bridge the gap between the firearms industry and owners and the mental health industry, is honored to have received a generous donation of $10K from one of America’s leading firearms distributors, Lipsey’s®.

Walk The Talk America was founded and launched three years ago by industry veteran Michael Sodini after an impromptu conversation with an individual regarding how firearms companies deal with school shootings, suicides, and other gun violence. Sodini realized that there was a need to bring the firearms industry together with those working in the mental health profession to stop the cycle of blame and finger-pointing and begin a conversation leading to more understanding on both sides.

Lipsey’s was founded in 1953 as a wholesale hunting and fishing distributor. Since then, Lipsey’s has remained dedicated to providing customers with superior service and attention and today is one of the largest independently owned, single location firearms distributors in the US.“Lipsey’s has been a partner with Walk the Talk America since its inception,” Laurie Aronson, President and CEO of Lipsey’s, commented. “Their organization is making positive strides towards closing that bridge in addressing mental health and firearms.”

“We are very thankful to have the support of large distributors like Lipsey’s join our mission,” Sodini added. “With every donation, WTTA can provide more tools and resources like training instruction, online and downloadable information for individuals, companies, and retailers. It is our goal to bring together not only the firearms industry and mental health resources, but to make it available to all firearms owners.”

For more information on how to become involved, visit WalkTheTalkAmerica.org.

About Walk the Talk America

Our mission is to fund research and development for the outreach and promotion of mental health to reduce the misconceptions and prejudices that exist when it comes to mental illness and firearms. We believe we can be a catalyst for change by working with experts in the mental health industry. www.walkthetalkamerica.org