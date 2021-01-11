Maryland: California-Style Ammunition Background Check Bill

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The General Assembly starts its 2021 session this week and House Bill 175, a bill with California-style restrictions on ammunition sales, has already received a committee assignment. Please contact the House Judiciary Committee to OPPOSE HB 175.
House Bill 175 is a deeply flawed bill that requires “ammunition vendors” to conduct a federal NICS background check on prospective recipients of ammunition. “Ammunition vendor” is vaguely defined in the legislation and could potentially mean that private individuals cannot sell or give ammunition to friends, family, fellow hunters, range buddies, etc.
Federal law only allows Federal Firearms Licensees (FFL) and state authorities to run NICS checks, and they may do so only for firearms. Businesses selling ammunition are not required to hold an FFL. Many small businesses such as sporting goods stores, hardware stores, and antique shops sell ammunition without transferring firearms. Both licensed firearm dealers and ammunition-only vendors are unable to run a NICS check for an ammunition-only sale.
The bill exempts ammunition transfers by vendors at shooting ranges that hold a “business or other regulatory license” only if the “ammunition is at all times kept within the facility’s premises.” That means that people may not keep ammunition that they purchased to replenish expended ammunition brought from home or keep leftover ammunition without taking the time to go through government red tape. Vendors for those shooting on private property, such as a visiting instructor bringing ammunition for students, presumably may not distribute ammunition.
The bill exempts transfers of ammunition by vendors to holders of a Handgun Qualification License (HQL), but this exemption also falls short. Many law-abiding gun owners do not hold an HQL, such as those who have not purchased a handgun since 2013, those who have no desire to purchase handguns, young adults aged 18-20, individuals from out of state, and current or retired military personnel who are exempt from an HQL.
Please click the “Take Action” button above to ask the House Judiciary Committee to OPPOSE HB 175. Stay tuned to www.nraila.org and your email inbox for the latest news on Second Amendment issues during the 2021 legislative session.
SEE, kommifornia shining through. Kommiefornia already has pending law suits against this and so far it has been determined that it is against the law to require a background check to purchase ammo or have a license requirement for a person to buy ammo. IMO I think their philosophy is if they can get a number of states to put in place these kinds of laws, others will jump on the band wagon. If they could get 26 states to impose this law, they can say, hey, over half of America has this law, it should be federal law all… Read more »
Another bad BS requirement that’ll keep the run on ammo going. IMOA, it’s another ruse to compile a list of gun owners. Unless the bill includes all BGC data must be destroyed the data could then be used to track who bought what ammo, by caliber (Equates to type of gun) and the buyers address. Don’t forget it’s also an infringement of the 2A.
While Liberals are not very smart they are persistent.
I would enjoy interviewing Shaneka:
“If HB175 passes, it will have no effect on crime. What gun control laws will you then propose? Have you considered doing anything to improve the culture in Baltimore?”
But because of their lack of brain cells, all they know how to do is what worked for them in the past. Here on the back side of the power curve, they are helpless. Repeating what worked for them before… now just deepens the stall. Makes them weaker. That’s what happens on the back side. Adding power now just makes it worse. The more they add, the weaker they get. And, having little brain power, they cannot muster the sense to break out of it. Only add more and more power to their propaganda until…. SPLAT!!! They ride the Ship… Read more »